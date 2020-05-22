Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO), Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

The shares of Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $18 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Steven Madden Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on May 13, 2020, to Hold the SHOO stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Susquehanna in its report released on April 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that SHOO is Market Perform in its latest report on March 27, 2020. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that SHOO is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 28, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $24.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.27.

The shares of the company added by 5.40% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $21.42 while ending the day at $22.66. During the trading session, a total of 0.87 million shares were traded which represents a 16.36% incline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. SHOO had ended its last session trading at $21.50. Steven Madden Ltd. currently has a market cap of $1.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.34, with a beta of 1.18. Steven Madden Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 SHOO 52-week low price stands at $16.38 while its 52-week high price is $44.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Steven Madden Ltd. generated 264.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.69%. Steven Madden Ltd. has the potential to record 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BWS Financial published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.94% to reach $38.33/share. It started the day trading at $27.63 and traded between $25.81 and $27.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REGI’s 50-day SMA is 22.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.35. The stock has a high of $31.50 for the year while the low is $9.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.12%, as 3.37M SHOO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.93% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.09, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 799.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 59.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more REGI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -599 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,100,314 shares of REGI, with a total valuation of $151,348,790. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more REGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $91,752,764 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares by 10.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,727,323 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -320,914 shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. which are valued at $67,664,884. In the same vein, Parsifal Capital Management LP decreased its Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 273,181 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,289,217 shares and is now valued at $56,795,474. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.