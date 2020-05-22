Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

The shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SITE Centers Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Odeon advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2020, to Buy the SITC stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Sell rating by Compass Point in its report released on November 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13.50. Stifel was of a view that SITC is Buy in its latest report on November 22, 2019. Mizuho thinks that SITC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.74.

The shares of the company added by 7.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.30 while ending the day at $5.78. During the trading session, a total of 4.59 million shares were traded which represents a -84.53% decline from the average session volume which is 2.49 million shares. SITC had ended its last session trading at $5.37. SITC 52-week low price stands at $3.60 while its 52-week high price is $15.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.13%. SITE Centers Corp. has the potential to record 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.47% to reach $10.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.68 and traded between $8.17 and $8.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCPH’s 50-day SMA is 8.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.79. The stock has a high of $11.99 for the year while the low is $2.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13426.76 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.51%, as 17,389 SITC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.09% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 58.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 79.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RA Capital Management LLC bought more SCPH shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RA Capital Management LLC purchasing 271,993 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,518,998 shares of SCPH, with a total valuation of $33,219,341.

Following these latest developments, around 10.97% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.