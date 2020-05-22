Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

The shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on August 16, 2019. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mogo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.76.

The shares of the company added by 9.52% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.86 while ending the day at $0.92. During the trading session, a total of 0.5 million shares were traded which represents a -378.16% decline from the average session volume which is 0.11 million shares. MOGO had ended its last session trading at $0.84. MOGO 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $4.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mogo Inc. generated 10.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Mogo Inc. has the potential to record -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. It started the day trading at $6.15 and traded between $5.565 and $5.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DVAX’s 50-day SMA is 3.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.65. The stock has a high of $7.20 for the year while the low is $1.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.49%, as 11.42M MOGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.44% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Federated Global Investment Manag… bought more DVAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Federated Global Investment Manag… purchasing 520,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,766,800 shares of DVAX, with a total valuation of $41,508,900. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DVAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,258,483 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares by 5.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,215,781 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 227,264 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation which are valued at $17,917,069. In the same vein, Chicago Capital LLC increased its Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 215,785 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,215,525 shares and is now valued at $17,915,981. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.