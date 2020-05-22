Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS), Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

The shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 21, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $29 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Focus Financial Partners Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Buy the FOCS stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that FOCS is Outperform in its latest report on July 12, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that FOCS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 134.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.76.

The shares of the company added by 10.62% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $26.32 while ending the day at $28.55. During the trading session, a total of 0.87 million shares were traded which represents a -154.63% decline from the average session volume which is 0.34 million shares. FOCS had ended its last session trading at $25.81. FOCS 52-week low price stands at $12.17 while its 52-week high price is $34.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.99%. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has the potential to record 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CLSA published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.22% to reach $35.78/share. It started the day trading at $34.00 and traded between $31.74 and $32.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTHT’s 50-day SMA is 30.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.13. The stock has a high of $43.15 for the year while the low is $25.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.15%, as 12.97M FOCS shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.77, while the P/B ratio is 8.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more HTHT shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 1,372,108 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,202,725 shares of HTHT, with a total valuation of $1,339,670,127. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more HTHT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $434,128,602 worth of shares.

Similarly, Aberdeen Standard Investments (As… decreased its Huazhu Group Limited shares by 20.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,058,040 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,335,830 shares of Huazhu Group Limited which are valued at $326,180,020. In the same vein, William Blair Investment Manageme… decreased its Huazhu Group Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 384,428 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,934,522 shares and is now valued at $177,692,137. Following these latest developments, around 56.40% of Huazhu Group Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.