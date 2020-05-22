Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ), Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

The shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $26 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Buy the BJ stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gordon Haskett Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Credit Suisse was of a view that BJ is Outperform in its latest report on February 13, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that BJ is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 23, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is 13.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.74.

The shares of the company added by 21.68% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $30.39 while ending the day at $35.25. During the trading session, a total of 24.98 million shares were traded which represents a -811.72% decline from the average session volume which is 2.74 million shares. BJ had ended its last session trading at $28.97. BJ 52-week low price stands at $18.84 while its 52-week high price is $31.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. generated 30.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.0%. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.40 and traded between $1.26 and $1.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNUS’s 50-day SMA is 0.4723 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4935. The stock has a high of $1.95 for the year while the low is $0.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 59252.59 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.26%, as 78,960 BJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.16% of Genius Brands International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 341.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 137.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Anson Funds Management LP bought more GNUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 306.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Anson Funds Management LP purchasing 1,729,188 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,293,970 shares of GNUS, with a total valuation of $685,897. Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more GNUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $598,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Bard Associates, Inc. decreased its Genius Brands International Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 585,811 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Genius Brands International Inc. which are valued at $175,157. In the same vein, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its Genius Brands International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 68,816 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 91,677 shares and is now valued at $27,411. Following these latest developments, around 29.12% of Genius Brands International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.