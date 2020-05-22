Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX), eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

The shares of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that BSMX is Neutral in its latest report on February 07, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that BSMX is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.87.

The shares of the company added by 5.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.73 while ending the day at $2.90. During the trading session, a total of 0.98 million shares were traded which represents a -53.13% decline from the average session volume which is 0.64 million shares. BSMX had ended its last session trading at $2.74. BSMX 52-week low price stands at $2.52 while its 52-week high price is $8.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.0%. Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR has the potential to record 0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $150. Raymond James also rated EHTH as Initiated on October 15, 2019, with its price target of $90 suggesting that EHTH could surge by 24.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $128.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.27% to reach $177.27/share. It started the day trading at $134.76 and traded between $126.145 and $133.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EHTH’s 50-day SMA is 118.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 98.47. The stock has a high of $152.19 for the year while the low is $52.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.34%, as 2.61M BSMX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.61% of eHealth Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 55.43, while the P/B ratio is 4.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 963.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 62.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EHTH shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 311,305 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,254,490 shares of EHTH, with a total valuation of $347,254,083. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EHTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $163,703,728 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ruffer LLP increased its eHealth Inc. shares by 36.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,347,694 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 361,737 shares of eHealth Inc. which are valued at $143,798,950. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its eHealth Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 239,141 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,330,395 shares and is now valued at $141,953,147. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of eHealth Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.