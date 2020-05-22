2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX), Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

The shares of The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Atlantic Equities in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $60 price target. Atlantic Equities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The TJX Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on April 17, 2020, to Buy the TJX stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 30, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that TJX is Outperform in its latest report on March 25, 2020. Gordon Haskett thinks that TJX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 24 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.11.

The shares of the company added by 6.78% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $52.74 while ending the day at $54.30. During the trading session, a total of 23.02 million shares were traded which represents a -98.3% decline from the average session volume which is 11.61 million shares. TJX had ended its last session trading at $50.85. The TJX Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $65.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.66, with a beta of 0.72. The TJX Companies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 TJX 52-week low price stands at $32.72 while its 52-week high price is $64.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The TJX Companies Inc. generated 3.22 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.63%. The TJX Companies Inc. has the potential to record 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on July 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $1.13 and traded between $1.00 and $1.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SOLO’s 50-day SMA is 1.0257 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8336. The stock has a high of $3.25 for the year while the low is $0.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1032576.01 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.62%, as 984,871 TJX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.10% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 392.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.92% over the last six months.

RBC Capital Markets LLC (Investme… meanwhile bought more SOLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $62,400 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 47.90% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.