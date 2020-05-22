2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK), Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)

The shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on June 19, 2018. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on February 01, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.20.

The shares of the company added by 6.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.95 while ending the day at $5.41. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a -72.29% decline from the average session volume which is 0.31 million shares. ICLK had ended its last session trading at $5.10. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ICLK 52-week low price stands at $2.73 while its 52-week high price is $5.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited generated 60.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.43 and traded between $0.40 and $0.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JE’s 50-day SMA is 0.4614 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4527. The stock has a high of $4.42 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.81%, as 3.69M ICLK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.77% of Just Energy Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 641.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.63% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 42.98% of Just Energy Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.