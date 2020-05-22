2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC), Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

The shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $24 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2015. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by Roth Capital in its report released on February 04, 2010, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Merriman was of a view that CYCC is Buy in its latest report on October 28, 2009. Piper Jaffray thinks that CYCC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 12, 2008 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.02.

The shares of the company added by 12.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.57 while ending the day at $5.17. During the trading session, a total of 2.2 million shares were traded which represents a -209.63% decline from the average session volume which is 0.71 million shares. CYCC had ended its last session trading at $4.59. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.80 CYCC 52-week low price stands at $3.85 while its 52-week high price is $20.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 8.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -116.22%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) is now rated as Mkt Perform. It started the day trading at $4.88 and traded between $4.48 and $4.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLNC’s 50-day SMA is 4.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.11. The stock has a high of $16.36 for the year while the low is $2.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.73%, as 1.73M CYCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.35% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CLNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 32,357 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,667,209 shares of CLNC, with a total valuation of $36,879,275. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CLNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,853,607 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares by 2.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,240,891 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 56,666 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. which are valued at $10,778,686. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,372 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,735,352 shares and is now valued at $8,347,043. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.