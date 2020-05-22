2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT), American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

The shares of Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $15 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brinker International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $54. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that EAT is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that EAT is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 250.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.21.

The shares of the company added by 5.74% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $22.87 while ending the day at $24.50. During the trading session, a total of 3.81 million shares were traded which represents a -14.0% decline from the average session volume which is 3.34 million shares. EAT had ended its last session trading at $23.17. EAT 52-week low price stands at $7.00 while its 52-week high price is $47.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brinker International Inc. generated 167.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.25%. Brinker International Inc. has the potential to record 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) is now rated as Underperform. Buckingham Research also rated AFG as Upgrade on June 13, 2019, with its price target of $120 suggesting that AFG could surge by 33.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.18% to reach $90.50/share. It started the day trading at $60.67 and traded between $57.8595 and $60.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFG’s 50-day SMA is 64.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 95.48. The stock has a high of $115.03 for the year while the low is $44.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1148073.58 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.81%, as 886,198 EAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.18% of American Financial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.87, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 727.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AFG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 129,720 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,679,560 shares of AFG, with a total valuation of $508,694,054. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more AFG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $498,108,505 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its American Financial Group Inc. shares by 8.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,461,546 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 276,250 shares of American Financial Group Inc. which are valued at $229,292,807. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its American Financial Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 154,734 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,099,264 shares and is now valued at $205,295,247. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of American Financial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.