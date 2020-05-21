Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

The shares of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Millendo Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on April 06, 2020, to Neutral the MLND stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on January 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Oppenheimer was of a view that MLND is Outperform in its latest report on July 16, 2019. Jefferies thinks that MLND is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.51.

The shares of the company added by 8.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.82 while ending the day at $1.96. During the trading session, a total of 0.86 million shares were traded which represents a 1.87% incline from the average session volume which is 0.87 million shares. MLND had ended its last session trading at $1.80. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.80 MLND 52-week low price stands at $1.26 while its 52-week high price is $16.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Millendo Therapeutics Inc. generated 58.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.85%. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) is now rated as Underperform. Citigroup also rated VNDA as Upgrade on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that VNDA could surge by 21.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.73% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.13 and traded between $11.10 and $11.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNDA’s 50-day SMA is 10.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.43. The stock has a high of $17.85 for the year while the low is $7.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.25%, as 4.32M MLND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.17% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.49, while the P/B ratio is 1.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 821.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more VNDA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -403,710 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,030,419 shares of VNDA, with a total valuation of $92,349,819. Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more VNDA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,532,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,280,437 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -73,242 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $49,225,026. In the same vein, Palo Alto Investors LP decreased its Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 390,630 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,134,846 shares and is now valued at $47,550,729. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.