The Futility of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s Fundamentals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.43% on 05/20/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.71 before closing at $1.94. Intraday shares traded counted 1.39 million, which was -91.28% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 724.59K. HEPA’s previous close was $1.84 while the outstanding shares total 3.57M. The firm has a beta of 1.59. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.22, with weekly volatility at 9.91% and ATR at 0.19. The HEPA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.00 and a $16.49 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.89 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HEPA, the company has in raw cash 13.92 million on their books with 0.27 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 14389000 million total, with 1252000 million as their total liabilities.

HEPA were able to record -7.62 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 11.09 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -7.57 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a total of 2.24 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -33.63% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 14.76%.

Is the stock of HEPA attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.64%.