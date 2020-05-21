Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING), NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

The shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ping Identity Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Buy the PING stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on November 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. William Blair was of a view that PING is Outperform in its latest report on October 14, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that PING is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $26.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.73.

The shares of the company added by 8.55% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $25.09 while ending the day at $26.54. During the trading session, a total of 3.31 million shares were traded which represents a -265.93% decline from the average session volume which is 0.9 million shares. PING had ended its last session trading at $24.45. Ping Identity Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 PING 52-week low price stands at $12.02 while its 52-week high price is $29.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ping Identity Holding Corp. generated 169.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has the potential to record 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.62% to reach $15.14/share. It started the day trading at $15.92 and traded between $14.9194 and $15.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NS’s 50-day SMA is 10.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.92. The stock has a high of $30.06 for the year while the low is $4.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 80.92%, as 2.76M PING shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.82% of NuStar Energy L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. bought more NS shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. purchasing 977,335 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,724,433 shares of NS, with a total valuation of $154,983,594. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more NS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $125,785,808 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its NuStar Energy L.P. shares by 41.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,180,749 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,373,291 shares of NuStar Energy L.P. which are valued at $75,281,523. In the same vein, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC decreased its NuStar Energy L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 157,356 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,275,132 shares and is now valued at $64,251,108. Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of NuStar Energy L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.