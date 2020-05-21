Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

The shares of Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $60 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cree Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Neutral the CREE stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CREE is Overweight in its latest report on February 27, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that CREE is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $49.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.19.

The shares of the company added by 8.14% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $51.52 while ending the day at $53.69. During the trading session, a total of 3.78 million shares were traded which represents a -118.31% decline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. CREE had ended its last session trading at $49.65. Cree Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 CREE 52-week low price stands at $27.77 while its 52-week high price is $64.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cree Inc. generated 323.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.0%. Cree Inc. has the potential to record -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $4.635 and traded between $4.3201 and $4.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RWT’s 50-day SMA is 4.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.80. The stock has a high of $18.01 for the year while the low is $2.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.05%, as 12.68M CREE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.21% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.34, while the P/B ratio is 0.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more RWT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -177,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,583,317 shares of RWT, with a total valuation of $76,191,600. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RWT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,215,734 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Redwood Trust Inc. shares by 47.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,363,558 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,730,379 shares of Redwood Trust Inc. which are valued at $21,990,588. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Redwood Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,530,820 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,194,708 shares and is now valued at $17,198,303. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Redwood Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.