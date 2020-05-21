Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

The shares of Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chart Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Buy the GTLS stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on December 06, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $83. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on November 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 71. JP Morgan was of a view that GTLS is Neutral in its latest report on September 25, 2019. Raymond James thinks that GTLS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $51.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 158.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.16.

The shares of the company added by 10.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $36.27 while ending the day at $38.73. During the trading session, a total of 0.56 million shares were traded which represents a 23.97% incline from the average session volume which is 0.73 million shares. GTLS had ended its last session trading at $35.11. Chart Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.62, with a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 GTLS 52-week low price stands at $15.00 while its 52-week high price is $82.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chart Industries Inc. generated 89.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -19.3%. Chart Industries Inc. has the potential to record 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.50. Cowen also rated HAL as Reiterated on April 22, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that HAL could down by -25.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.17% to reach $9.55/share. It started the day trading at $11.99 and traded between $11.365 and $11.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HAL’s 50-day SMA is 8.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.50. The stock has a high of $25.75 for the year while the low is $4.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 45.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.43%, as 51.16M GTLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.85% of Halliburton Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 33.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,297,687 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 93,443,948 shares of HAL, with a total valuation of $981,161,454. Dodge & Cox meanwhile bought more HAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $513,291,755 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Halliburton Company shares by 7.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 46,677,510 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,184,158 shares of Halliburton Company which are valued at $490,113,855. In the same vein, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its Halliburton Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,101,089 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 46,668,019 shares and is now valued at $490,014,200. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Halliburton Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.