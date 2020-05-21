Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS), Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

The shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $17 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Neutral the SEAS stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on June 21, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $39. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on March 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Macquarie was of a view that SEAS is Outperform in its latest report on March 08, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that SEAS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.10.

The shares of the company added by 8.30% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.95 while ending the day at $16.97. During the trading session, a total of 3.7 million shares were traded which represents a -29.89% decline from the average session volume which is 2.85 million shares. SEAS had ended its last session trading at $15.67. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.87, with a beta of 2.13. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 13.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SEAS 52-week low price stands at $6.75 while its 52-week high price is $36.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. generated 192.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 188.89%. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Societe Generale published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.37% to reach $5.52/share. It started the day trading at $7.57 and traded between $7.34 and $7.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DB’s 50-day SMA is 6.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.61. The stock has a high of $11.16 for the year while the low is $4.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 76.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.72%, as 78.86M SEAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.29% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more DB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 24,002 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 77,277,774 shares of DB, with a total valuation of $572,628,305. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more DB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $572,628,305 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hudson Executive Capital LP decreased its Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 64,861,476 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft which are valued at $480,623,537. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,661,546 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 57,252,811 shares and is now valued at $424,243,330. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.