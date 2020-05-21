Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK), Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

The shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $22 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Delek US Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on April 14, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $20. Credit Suisse was of a view that DK is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Barclays thinks that DK is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $21.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 184.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.01.

The shares of the company added by 9.27% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.11 while ending the day at $22.17. During the trading session, a total of 1.95 million shares were traded which represents a 25.8% incline from the average session volume which is 2.63 million shares. DK had ended its last session trading at $20.29. Delek US Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DK 52-week low price stands at $7.79 while its 52-week high price is $44.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.74 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Delek US Holdings Inc. generated 784.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 167.24%. Delek US Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 31, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.70. It started the day trading at $1.75 and traded between $1.56 and $1.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNGX’s 50-day SMA is 1.5837 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5298. The stock has a high of $3.54 for the year while the low is $0.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 426515.71 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.62%, as 415,341 DK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.32% of Soligenix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 947.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 83.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ACT Capital Management LLLP sold more SNGX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ACT Capital Management LLLP selling -111,001 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,221,499 shares of SNGX, with a total valuation of $1,893,323. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SNGX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,254,565 worth of shares.

Similarly, Knoll Capital Management LP decreased its Soligenix Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 787,830 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Soligenix Inc. which are valued at $1,221,137. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Soligenix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 219,470 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 530,661 shares and is now valued at $822,525. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Soligenix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.