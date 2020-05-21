Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM), Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

The shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on August 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cheetah Mobile Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2018. Credit Suisse was of a view that CMCM is Neutral in its latest report on October 03, 2017. Nomura thinks that CMCM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 23, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.85.

The shares of the company added by 47.34% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.28 while ending the day at $3.05. During the trading session, a total of 8.29 million shares were traded which represents a -1990.14% decline from the average session volume which is 0.4 million shares. CMCM had ended its last session trading at $2.07. Cheetah Mobile Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 CMCM 52-week low price stands at $1.85 while its 52-week high price is $4.93.

The Cheetah Mobile Inc. generated 141.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has the potential to record 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. CapitalOne also rated OHI as Upgrade on May 05, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that OHI could surge by 0.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.11% to reach $29.30/share. It started the day trading at $31.23 and traded between $28.98 and $29.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OHI’s 50-day SMA is 27.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.12. The stock has a high of $45.22 for the year while the low is $13.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.42%, as 7.44M CMCM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.29% of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.34, while the P/B ratio is 1.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more OHI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -545,699 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,590,747 shares of OHI, with a total valuation of $950,020,275. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more OHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $613,924,273 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares by 10.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,771,204 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,032,717 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. which are valued at $313,980,597. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12,200 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,511,782 shares and is now valued at $131,518,445. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.