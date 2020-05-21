Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)

The shares of Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2018. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avinger Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on April 11, 2017. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $1. Dougherty & Company was of a view that AVGR is Buy in its latest report on May 08, 2015. Dougherty & Company thinks that AVGR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 29, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.47.

The shares of the company added by 15.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.31 while ending the day at $0.34. During the trading session, a total of 5.62 million shares were traded which represents a -279.6% decline from the average session volume which is 1.48 million shares. AVGR had ended its last session trading at $0.30. Avinger Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 AVGR 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $5.70.

The Avinger Inc. generated 9.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -85.11%. Avinger Inc. has the potential to record -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on April 06, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. It started the day trading at $0.37 and traded between $0.325 and $0.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCON’s 50-day SMA is 0.2285 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3195. The stock has a high of $1.30 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 293919.15 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.50%, as 207,213 AVGR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.89% of Superconductor Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 66.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 114.33% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SCON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,554 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of Superconductor Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.