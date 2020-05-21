Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM), Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

The shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antero Midstream Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Neutral the AM stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $5. JP Morgan was of a view that AM is Neutral in its latest report on October 03, 2019. Raymond James thinks that AM is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 159.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.14.

The shares of the company added by 8.68% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.08 while ending the day at $4.38. During the trading session, a total of 13.2 million shares were traded which represents a -40.11% decline from the average session volume which is 9.42 million shares. AM had ended its last session trading at $4.03. Antero Midstream Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 AM 52-week low price stands at $1.69 while its 52-week high price is $13.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.78%. Antero Midstream Corporation has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Piper Sandler also rated COOP as Downgrade on April 09, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that COOP could surge by 24.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.69% to reach $13.50/share. It started the day trading at $10.295 and traded between $9.7758 and $10.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COOP’s 50-day SMA is 7.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.87. The stock has a high of $14.68 for the year while the low is $4.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.28%, as 4.87M AM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.44% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Diamond Hill Capital Management, … sold more COOP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Diamond Hill Capital Management, … selling -107,372 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,595,902 shares of COOP, with a total valuation of $63,188,741. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more COOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,068,858 worth of shares.

Similarly, Deer Park Road Management Co. LP increased its Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares by 16.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,483,602 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 628,739 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. which are valued at $42,952,907. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 155,003 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,460,563 shares and is now valued at $42,732,194. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.