Mixed Analyst Attention: Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW), Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)

The shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tidewater Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2016. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on August 10, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Iberia was of a view that TDW is Sector Perform in its latest report on May 27, 2016. Scotia Howard Weil thinks that TDW is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 04, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.86.

The shares of the company added by 13.49% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.82 while ending the day at $5.30. During the trading session, a total of 0.5 million shares were traded which represents a -33.28% decline from the average session volume which is 0.38 million shares. TDW had ended its last session trading at $4.67. Tidewater Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 TDW 52-week low price stands at $4.09 while its 52-week high price is $25.11.

The Tidewater Inc. generated 187.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.44%.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) is now rated as Neutral. UBS also rated FLDM as Upgrade on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that FLDM could surge by 39.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.30% to reach $7.20/share. It started the day trading at $4.68 and traded between $4.155 and $4.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLDM’s 50-day SMA is 2.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.79. The stock has a high of $14.30 for the year while the low is $1.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.41%, as 1.77M TDW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.54% of Fluidigm Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 88.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more FLDM shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 1,411,413 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,271,245 shares of FLDM, with a total valuation of $16,287,589. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more FLDM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,838,816 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Fluidigm Corporation shares by 2.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,812,037 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 142,696 shares of Fluidigm Corporation which are valued at $13,018,963. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Fluidigm Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 35,392 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,511,939 shares and is now valued at $10,106,743. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Fluidigm Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.