Mixed Analyst Attention: Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

The shares of Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on November 20, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mustang Bio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on August 13, 2019, to Buy the MBIO stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on June 21, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on December 21, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.27.

The shares of the company added by 16.79% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.75 while ending the day at $3.13. During the trading session, a total of 0.66 million shares were traded which represents a -154.6% decline from the average session volume which is 0.26 million shares. MBIO had ended its last session trading at $2.68. Mustang Bio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.80 MBIO 52-week low price stands at $1.78 while its 52-week high price is $4.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mustang Bio Inc. generated 55.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.57%. Mustang Bio Inc. has the potential to record -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.93% to reach $29.25/share. It started the day trading at $32.44 and traded between $29.95 and $30.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAIN’s 50-day SMA is 23.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.05. The stock has a high of $45.10 for the year while the low is $14.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.34%, as 4.14M MBIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.78% of Main Street Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.42% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 5.20% of Main Street Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.