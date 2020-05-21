Mixed Analyst Attention: Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)

The shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $19 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Compugen Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on April 22, 2020. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on March 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that CGEN is Overweight in its latest report on January 16, 2020. Oppenheimer thinks that CGEN is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 429.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.19.

The shares of the company added by 11.23% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.34 while ending the day at $14.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a 12.71% incline from the average session volume which is 1.34 million shares. CGEN had ended its last session trading at $13.00. Compugen Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 14.00 CGEN 52-week low price stands at $2.73 while its 52-week high price is $16.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Compugen Ltd. generated 121.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Compugen Ltd. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. It started the day trading at $10.08 and traded between $9.36 and $9.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HSC’s 50-day SMA is 7.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.01. The stock has a high of $27.97 for the year while the low is $4.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.67%, as 4.12M CGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.31% of Harsco Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 77.73, while the P/B ratio is 1.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HSC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -532,923 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,626,557 shares of HSC, with a total valuation of $106,053,039. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HSC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,796,533 worth of shares.

Similarly, Adage Capital Management LP increased its Harsco Corporation shares by 44.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,804,802 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,168,162 shares of Harsco Corporation which are valued at $37,971,924. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Harsco Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 290,579 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,638,897 shares and is now valued at $26,336,192. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Harsco Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.