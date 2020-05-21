Mixed Analyst Attention: Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD), AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

The shares of Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $14 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cactus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Wolfe Research was of a view that WHD is Peer Perform in its latest report on November 21, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that WHD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 39.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.72.

The shares of the company added by 9.57% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.67 while ending the day at $18.21. During the trading session, a total of 0.64 million shares were traded which represents a 10.01% incline from the average session volume which is 0.71 million shares. WHD had ended its last session trading at $16.62. Cactus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 WHD 52-week low price stands at $8.16 while its 52-week high price is $35.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cactus Inc. generated 230.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.83%. Cactus Inc. has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) is now rated as Hold. Sidoti also rated AUDC as Initiated on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $34 suggesting that AUDC could down by -8.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.12% to reach $33.00/share. It started the day trading at $35.77 and traded between $33.43 and $35.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AUDC’s 50-day SMA is 25.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.75. The stock has a high of $34.95 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 241713.49 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.21%, as 207,366 WHD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.01% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 189.57, while the P/B ratio is 10.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 584.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 42.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 48.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Excellence Investments Ltd. bought more AUDC shares, increasing its portfolio by 258.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Excellence Investments Ltd. purchasing 1,018,734 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,413,247 shares of AUDC, with a total valuation of $43,259,491. DWS Investments (UK) Ltd. meanwhile bought more AUDC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,513,751 worth of shares.

Similarly, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. increased its AudioCodes Ltd. shares by 4.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,174,438 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 48,251 shares of AudioCodes Ltd. which are valued at $35,949,547. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its AudioCodes Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 54,968 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,152,271 shares and is now valued at $35,271,015. Following these latest developments, around 40.50% of AudioCodes Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.