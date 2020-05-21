Mixed Analyst Attention: AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO), Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

The shares of AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $1.15 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AutoWeb Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 08, 2019, to Buy the AUTO stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2018. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.72. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.46.

The shares of the company added by 12.62% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.8341 while ending the day at $0.94. During the trading session, a total of 0.66 million shares were traded which represents a -361.93% decline from the average session volume which is 0.14 million shares. AUTO had ended its last session trading at $0.83. AutoWeb Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 AUTO 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $4.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The AutoWeb Inc. generated 7.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.68%. AutoWeb Inc. has the potential to record -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. H.C. Wainwright also rated PTGX as Initiated on July 08, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that PTGX could surge by 25.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.79% to reach $20.60/share. It started the day trading at $17.23 and traded between $14.965 and $15.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTGX’s 50-day SMA is 8.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.61. The stock has a high of $17.33 for the year while the low is $4.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.70%, as 1.12M AUTO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.71% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 896.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 66.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 50.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more PTGX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 13,177 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,094,144 shares of PTGX, with a total valuation of $27,635,472. RTW Investments LP meanwhile bought more PTGX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,957,646 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baker Bros. Advisors LP increased its Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares by 42.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,679,164 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 504,882 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $11,334,357. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.