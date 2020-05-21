Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM), LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

The shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Viper Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on January 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Stifel was of a view that VNOM is Buy in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Goldman thinks that VNOM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.44.

The shares of the company added by 9.50% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.80 while ending the day at $10.60. During the trading session, a total of 2.05 million shares were traded which represents a -27.27% decline from the average session volume which is 1.61 million shares. VNOM had ended its last session trading at $9.68. Viper Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 VNOM 52-week low price stands at $4.98 while its 52-week high price is $33.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Viper Energy Partners LP generated 40.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. Viper Energy Partners LP has the potential to record -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $88. Needham also rated LIVN as Reiterated on February 28, 2019, with its price target of $120 suggesting that LIVN could surge by 24.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.09% to reach $68.86/share. It started the day trading at $52.59 and traded between $49.10 and $52.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LIVN’s 50-day SMA is 48.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 68.40. The stock has a high of $87.45 for the year while the low is $33.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.79%, as 1.58M VNOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.27% of LivaNova PLC shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 621.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LIVN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -149,370 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,263,538 shares of LIVN, with a total valuation of $279,599,139. Harris Associates LP meanwhile bought more LIVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $158,751,935 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its LivaNova PLC shares by 69.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,437,830 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 997,230 shares of LivaNova PLC which are valued at $129,497,530. In the same vein, Franklin Templeton Institutional … increased its LivaNova PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 166,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,968,059 shares and is now valued at $104,543,294. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of LivaNova PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.