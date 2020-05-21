Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG), Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

The shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on July 16, 2018. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OFG Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2017. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on April 08, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. Guggenheim was of a view that OFG is Buy in its latest report on July 27, 2015. Sterne Agee thinks that OFG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.17.

The shares of the company added by 8.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.28 while ending the day at $12.12. During the trading session, a total of 0.88 million shares were traded which represents a -78.83% decline from the average session volume which is 0.49 million shares. OFG had ended its last session trading at $11.13. OFG Bancorp currently has a market cap of $626.48 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.05, with a beta of 1.77. OFG 52-week low price stands at $8.63 while its 52-week high price is $24.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. OFG Bancorp has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on September 23, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.84 and traded between $0.74 and $0.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MIND’s 50-day SMA is 0.9908 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3975. The stock has a high of $4.42 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 75412.51 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.36%, as 75,684 OFG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.66% of Mitcham Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 34.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ariel Investments LLC bought more MIND shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ariel Investments LLC purchasing 36,338 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,908,648 shares of MIND, with a total valuation of $2,806,845.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Mitcham Industries Inc. shares by 2.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 889,877 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,707 shares of Mitcham Industries Inc. which are valued at $858,731. In the same vein, White Pine Capital LLC decreased its Mitcham Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 221,425 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 523,145 shares and is now valued at $504,835. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Mitcham Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.