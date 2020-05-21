Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

The shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $82 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of G1 Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $55. Raymond James was of a view that GTHX is Strong Buy in its latest report on December 20, 2018. Needham thinks that GTHX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 74.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $58.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.17.

The shares of the company added by 13.44% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.02 while ending the day at $17.89. During the trading session, a total of 0.66 million shares were traded which represents a -64.05% decline from the average session volume which is 0.4 million shares. GTHX had ended its last session trading at $15.77. G1 Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 13.20 GTHX 52-week low price stands at $8.80 while its 52-week high price is $41.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The G1 Therapeutics Inc. generated 242.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. It started the day trading at $15.58 and traded between $14.81 and $14.86 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $42.49 for the year while the low is $6.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.15%, as 21.99M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.55% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 18.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 55.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SPCE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 156,281 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,416,282 shares of SPCE, with a total valuation of $95,434,889. Corriente Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more SPCE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,494,665 worth of shares.

Similarly, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares by 43.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,965,864 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,499,287 shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. which are valued at $34,638,524. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 46,672 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,350,716 shares and is now valued at $23,799,616. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.