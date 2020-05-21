Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY), Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

The shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. The Energy company has also assigned a $10.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amplify Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Outperform the AMPY stock while also putting a $10 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 135.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.77.

The shares of the company added by 8.41% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.09 while ending the day at $1.16. During the trading session, a total of 2.1 million shares were traded which represents a -201.02% decline from the average session volume which is 0.7 million shares. AMPY had ended its last session trading at $1.07. Amplify Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 AMPY 52-week low price stands at $0.49 while its 52-week high price is $8.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Amplify Energy Corp. generated 1.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. Amplify Energy Corp. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Gabelli & Co published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $2.34 and traded between $2.0901 and $2.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTPH’s 50-day SMA is 1.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.04. The stock has a high of $20.60 for the year while the low is $0.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 132156.39 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.79%, as 92,787 AMPY shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 40.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Armistice Capital LLC bought more TTPH shares, increasing its portfolio by 849.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Armistice Capital LLC purchasing 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,419,507 shares of TTPH, with a total valuation of $1,944,725. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile bought more TTPH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $913,790 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.62% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.