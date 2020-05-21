Is There A Value in Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) And Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)

The shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $50 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pacira BioSciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SVB Leerink advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Outperform the PCRX stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $63. SunTrust was of a view that PCRX is Buy in its latest report on January 23, 2020. BTIG Research thinks that PCRX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 56.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.91.

The shares of the company added by 8.24% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $42.80 while ending the day at $46.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a -37.69% decline from the average session volume which is 0.75 million shares. PCRX had ended its last session trading at $42.59. Pacira BioSciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.60 PCRX 52-week low price stands at $27.46 while its 52-week high price is $51.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pacira BioSciences Inc. generated 54.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.3%. Pacira BioSciences Inc. has the potential to record 0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on November 13, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.215 and traded between $0.1821 and $0.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SQBG’s 50-day SMA is 0.1903 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2914. The stock has a high of $0.79 for the year while the low is $0.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.48%, as 2.44M PCRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.17% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 785.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Prescott Group Capital Management… sold more SQBG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Prescott Group Capital Management… selling -621,506 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,841,813 shares of SQBG, with a total valuation of $1,670,306. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SQBG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $306,795 worth of shares.

Similarly, KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC decreased its Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 740,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc. which are valued at $157,778. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,528 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 529,561 shares and is now valued at $112,796. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.