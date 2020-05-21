Is There A Value in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) And Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

The shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Game Technology PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $17. SunTrust was of a view that IGT is Buy in its latest report on January 09, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that IGT is worth Positive rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 130.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.71.

The shares of the company added by 12.94% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.66 while ending the day at $8.29. During the trading session, a total of 4.13 million shares were traded which represents a -7.07% decline from the average session volume which is 3.86 million shares. IGT had ended its last session trading at $7.34. International Game Technology PLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 IGT 52-week low price stands at $3.59 while its 52-week high price is $16.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -450.0%. International Game Technology PLC has the potential to record -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Telsey Advisory Group also rated URBN as Reiterated on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that URBN could surge by 16.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.75% to reach $19.81/share. It started the day trading at $17.43 and traded between $16.01 and $16.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that URBN’s 50-day SMA is 16.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.59. The stock has a high of $31.41 for the year while the low is $12.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.51%, as 6.01M IGT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.47% of Urban Outfitters Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.86, while the P/B ratio is 1.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Shapiro Capital Management LLC sold more URBN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Shapiro Capital Management LLC selling -154,550 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,700,610 shares of URBN, with a total valuation of $168,208,577. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more URBN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $98,408,332 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Urban Outfitters Inc. shares by 4.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,562,070 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -251,036 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. which are valued at $96,446,294. In the same vein, Turtle Creek Asset Management, In… decreased its Urban Outfitters Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,389,911 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,390,158 shares and is now valued at $93,465,340. Following these latest developments, around 20.80% of Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.