Is There A Value in Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) And Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

The shares of Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2019. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Evoke Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on March 08, 2018, to Buy the EVOK stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from FBR & Co. Markets when it published its report on October 19, 2017. That day the FBR & Co. set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on March 16, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Laidlaw was of a view that EVOK is Buy in its latest report on January 30, 2017. Rodman & Renshaw thinks that EVOK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 05, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 301.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is 9.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.36.

The shares of the company added by 14.86% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.80 while ending the day at $2.01. During the trading session, a total of 2.22 million shares were traded which represents a -890.48% decline from the average session volume which is 0.22 million shares. EVOK had ended its last session trading at $1.75. Evoke Pharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 EVOK 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $1.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Evoke Pharma Inc. generated 4.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.57%. Evoke Pharma Inc. has the potential to record -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $0.35 and traded between $0.3151 and $0.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XOG's 50-day SMA is 0.4049 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7907. The stock has a high of $4.60 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.95%, as 21.97M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.89% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … bought more XOG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … purchasing 12,885 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,759,409 shares of XOG, with a total valuation of $5,702,487. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more XOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,888,203 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares by 27.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,915,149 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,492,248 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. which are valued at $3,665,029. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,823,096 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,846,801 shares and is now valued at $3,628,805. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.