Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR), Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)?

The shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $26 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vir Biotechnology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Robert W. Baird was of a view that VIR is Neutral in its latest report on November 14, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that VIR is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 242.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.94.

The shares of the company added by 17.45% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $34.6101 while ending the day at $39.91. During the trading session, a total of 2.66 million shares were traded which represents a -101.7% decline from the average session volume which is 1.32 million shares. VIR had ended its last session trading at $33.98. Vir Biotechnology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.70 VIR 52-week low price stands at $11.65 while its 52-week high price is $75.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.71 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Vir Biotechnology Inc. generated 177.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. Vir Biotechnology Inc. has the potential to record -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on January 04, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. It started the day trading at $7.31 and traded between $6.80 and $6.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BMRA’s 50-day SMA is 7.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.06. The stock has a high of $23.39 for the year while the low is $2.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 452587.47 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -53.70%, as 209,548 VIR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.28% of Biomerica Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 157.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 137.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BMRA shares, increasing its portfolio by 132.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 167,573 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 293,794 shares of BMRA, with a total valuation of $2,206,393. Geode Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more BMRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $370,491 worth of shares.

Similarly, Heritage Investors Management Cor… increased its Biomerica Inc. shares by 145.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 38,150 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 22,600 shares of Biomerica Inc. which are valued at $286,507. In the same vein, Perritt Capital Management, Inc. increased its Biomerica Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 35,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 30,000 shares and is now valued at $225,300. Following these latest developments, around 13.20% of Biomerica Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.