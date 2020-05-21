Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI), Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)?

The shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16.50. Imperial Capital was of a view that SOI is Outperform in its latest report on February 20, 2020. Citigroup thinks that SOI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.54.

The shares of the company added by 8.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.03 while ending the day at $6.36. During the trading session, a total of 0.52 million shares were traded which represents a 14.69% incline from the average session volume which is 0.61 million shares. SOI had ended its last session trading at $5.86. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 SOI 52-week low price stands at $4.50 while its 52-week high price is $17.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. generated 46.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.5%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. JMP Securities also rated VERI as Initiated on April 03, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that VERI could down by -8.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.58% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.62 and traded between $7.23 and $7.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VERI’s 50-day SMA is 3.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.40. The stock has a high of $9.98 for the year while the low is $1.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.22%, as 1.72M SOI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.90% of Veritone Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 581.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 130.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 144.69% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Banta Asset Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,980,379 shares of VERI, with a total valuation of $10,179,148. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VERI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,069,960 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Veritone Inc. shares by 4.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 373,535 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 15,443 shares of Veritone Inc. which are valued at $1,919,970. In the same vein, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its Veritone Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 159,799 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 333,184 shares and is now valued at $1,712,566. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Veritone Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.