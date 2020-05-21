Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)?

The shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $3 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Drive Shack Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Mkt Outperform the DS stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.64.

The shares of the company added by 32.17% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.58 while ending the day at $1.89. During the trading session, a total of 10.48 million shares were traded which represents a -968.49% decline from the average session volume which is 0.98 million shares. DS had ended its last session trading at $1.43. DS 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $5.31.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.59 and traded between $0.53 and $0.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNDL’s 50-day SMA is 0.6141 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.3771. The stock has a high of $13.22 for the year while the low is $0.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.21%, as 2.26M DS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.25% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 42.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more SNDL shares, increasing its portfolio by 118.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 3,835,220 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,076,833 shares of SNDL, with a total valuation of $4,033,795.

Similarly, Adage Capital Management LP decreased its Sundial Growers Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 900,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sundial Growers Inc. which are valued at $513,000. In the same vein, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its Sundial Growers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 355,946 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 469,247 shares and is now valued at $267,471. Following these latest developments, around 35.25% of Sundial Growers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.