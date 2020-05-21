Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM), Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)?

The shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Autohome Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. The Benchmark Company was of a view that ATHM is Hold in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Citigroup thinks that ATHM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 110.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $587.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.05.

The shares of the company added by 7.73% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $77.695 while ending the day at $82.61. During the trading session, a total of 0.81 million shares were traded which represents a -32.97% decline from the average session volume which is 0.61 million shares. ATHM had ended its last session trading at $76.68. Autohome Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.97 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 15.95, with a beta of 1.15. Autohome Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 ATHM 52-week low price stands at $59.54 while its 52-week high price is $100.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Autohome Inc. generated 285.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.96%. Autohome Inc. has the potential to record 4.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on June 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $1.95 and traded between $1.87 and $1.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VSTM’s 50-day SMA is 2.3971 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7252. The stock has a high of $4.67 for the year while the low is $0.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.68%, as 9.15M ATHM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.02% of Verastem Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 125.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RA Capital Management LLC sold more VSTM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RA Capital Management LLC selling -1,301,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,303,351 shares of VSTM, with a total valuation of $32,703,333. Ridgeback Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more VSTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,028,979 worth of shares.

Similarly, BVF Partners LP decreased its Verastem Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,328,994 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Verastem Inc. which are valued at $11,961,799. In the same vein, Point72 Asset Management LP decreased its Verastem Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,121,043 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,121,043 shares and is now valued at $11,568,771. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Verastem Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.