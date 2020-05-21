Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN), Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 190.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 83.25.

The shares of the company added by 134.43% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.966 while ending the day at $1.57. During the trading session, a total of 75.34 million shares were traded which represents a -5927.11% decline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. PHUN had ended its last session trading at $0.67. Phunware Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PHUN 52-week low price stands at $0.54 while its 52-week high price is $6.09.

The Phunware Inc. generated 0.83 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is now rated as Buy. Pivotal Research Group also rated SIRI as Reiterated on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $7.25 suggesting that SIRI could surge by 18.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.04% to reach $6.39/share. It started the day trading at $5.51 and traded between $5.19 and $5.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIRI’s 50-day SMA is 5.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.33. The stock has a high of $7.40 for the year while the low is $4.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 159.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.20%, as 152.38M PHUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.04% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 32.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… sold more SIRI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling -3,857,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 132,418,729 shares of SIRI, with a total valuation of $782,594,688. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SIRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $481,937,126 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares by 5.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 64,818,912 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,075,623 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. which are valued at $383,079,770. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 23,243,102 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 54,250,805 shares and is now valued at $320,622,258. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.