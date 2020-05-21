Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)?

The shares of Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $15 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nutanix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Buy the NTNX stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on November 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Susquehanna was of a view that NTNX is Positive in its latest report on September 09, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that NTNX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.77.

The shares of the company added by 12.09% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.40 while ending the day at $23.45. During the trading session, a total of 8.56 million shares were traded which represents a -99.58% decline from the average session volume which is 4.29 million shares. NTNX had ended its last session trading at $20.92. NTNX 52-week low price stands at $11.31 while its 52-week high price is $38.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nutanix Inc. generated 211.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.86%. Nutanix Inc. has the potential to record -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Morgan Stanley also rated ACMR as Initiated on January 22, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that ACMR could down by -22.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $65.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.15% to reach $45.14/share. It started the day trading at $67.5285 and traded between $53.4601 and $55.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACMR’s 50-day SMA is 36.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.77. The stock has a high of $69.25 for the year while the low is $12.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.99%, as 1.28M NTNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.88% of ACM Research Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.20, while the P/B ratio is 10.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 546.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.55%. Looking further, the stock has raised 29.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 289.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Indus Capital Partners LLC bought more ACMR shares, increasing its portfolio by 462.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Indus Capital Partners LLC purchasing 1,009,984 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,228,490 shares of ACMR, with a total valuation of $49,053,606. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ACMR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,220,578 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of ACM Research Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.