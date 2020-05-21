Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.50.

The shares of the company added by 11.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.751 while ending the day at $0.89. During the trading session, a total of 0.51 million shares were traded which represents a -752.18% decline from the average session volume which is 0.06 million shares. KXIN had ended its last session trading at $0.80. Kaixin Auto Holdings debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 KXIN 52-week low price stands at $0.41 while its 52-week high price is $3.20.

The Kaixin Auto Holdings generated 7.28 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $61. Loop Capital also rated ALB as Downgrade on April 29, 2020, with its price target of $48 suggesting that ALB could surge by 3.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.29% to reach $70.33/share. It started the day trading at $68.605 and traded between $65.01 and $68.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALB’s 50-day SMA is 60.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 68.51. The stock has a high of $99.40 for the year while the low is $48.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.65%, as 14.95M KXIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.14% of Albemarle Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.30, while the P/B ratio is 1.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ALB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -39,980 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,661,554 shares of ALB, with a total valuation of $777,799,262. Franklin Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more ALB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $444,271,097 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Albemarle Corporation shares by 6.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,990,135 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -479,488 shares of Albemarle Corporation which are valued at $429,403,993. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Albemarle Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 75,093 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,658,979 shares and is now valued at $347,631,080. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Albemarle Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.