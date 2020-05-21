Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM), RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW)?

The shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on May 31, 2019. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cardtronics plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 18, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Lake Street in its report released on September 27, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. William Blair was of a view that CATM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 26, 2017. Lake Street thinks that CATM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 19, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.85.

The shares of the company added by 15.70% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $22.29 while ending the day at $25.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a -41.03% decline from the average session volume which is 0.78 million shares. CATM had ended its last session trading at $21.72. Cardtronics plc currently has a market cap of $1.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.78, with a beta of 1.70. Cardtronics plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CATM 52-week low price stands at $15.71 while its 52-week high price is $47.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cardtronics plc generated 658.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -76.47%. Cardtronics plc has the potential to record 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.4033 and traded between $0.363 and $0.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RTW’s 50-day SMA is 0.2525 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8407. The stock has a high of $2.45 for the year while the low is $0.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.21%, as 1.40M CATM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.46% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. sold more RTW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. selling -46,819 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,592,252 shares of RTW, with a total valuation of $1,432,783. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more RTW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $670,911 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,906,197 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,829 shares of RTW Retailwinds Inc. which are valued at $594,733. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 988,706 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,536,276 shares and is now valued at $479,318. Following these latest developments, around 3.51% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.