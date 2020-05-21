Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS), Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)?

The shares of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on January 26, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atossa Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 191.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.26.

The shares of the company added by 25.71% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.76 while ending the day at $2.20. During the trading session, a total of 8.76 million shares were traded which represents a -1391.73% decline from the average session volume which is 0.59 million shares. ATOS had ended its last session trading at $1.75. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 12.80 ATOS 52-week low price stands at $0.75 while its 52-week high price is $3.25.

The Atossa Therapeutics Inc. generated 9.46 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $85. Wells Fargo also rated BILL as Initiated on April 22, 2020, with its price target of $48 suggesting that BILL could down by -49.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $78.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.47% to reach $50.14/share. It started the day trading at $81.00 and traded between $74.51 and $74.99 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $97.84 for the year while the low is $23.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.46%, as 6.32M ATOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.15% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 919.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.68%.

Similarly, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares by 382.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,932,909 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,117,067 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. which are valued at $231,609,011. In the same vein, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,395,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,545,500 shares and is now valued at $149,904,495. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.