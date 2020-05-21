Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL), Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 181.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.17.

The shares of the company added by 11.91% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.2765 while ending the day at $0.31. During the trading session, a total of 31.23 million shares were traded which represents a -37.19% decline from the average session volume which is 22.76 million shares. VISL had ended its last session trading at $0.28. Vislink Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 VISL 52-week low price stands at $0.11 while its 52-week high price is $8.00.

The Vislink Technologies Inc. generated 1.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -800.0%.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) is now rated as Outperform. Morgan Stanley also rated PS as Resumed on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that PS could surge by 0.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.49% to reach $20.30/share. It started the day trading at $20.20 and traded between $18.905 and $20.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PS’s 50-day SMA is 13.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.44. The stock has a high of $34.38 for the year while the low is $6.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.02%, as 13.37M VISL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.65% of Pluralsight Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more PS shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 2,891,610 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,296,908 shares of PS, with a total valuation of $185,721,168. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC meanwhile bought more PS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $147,081,118 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Pluralsight Inc. shares by 1.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,504,216 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 74,193 shares of Pluralsight Inc. which are valued at $123,369,311. In the same vein, First Trust Advisors LP increased its Pluralsight Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,661,080 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,631,407 shares and is now valued at $92,580,331. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Pluralsight Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.