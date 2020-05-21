Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX), Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.57.

The shares of the company added by 8.24% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.44 while ending the day at $0.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a 13.71% incline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. IDEX had ended its last session trading at $0.46. IDEX 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $2.84.

The Ideanomics Inc. generated 5.91 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is now rated as Hold. Citigroup also rated LYV as Upgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that LYV could surge by 14.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.37% to reach $56.00/share. It started the day trading at $47.86 and traded between $45.40 and $47.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYV’s 50-day SMA is 39.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.38. The stock has a high of $76.60 for the year while the low is $21.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.35%, as 18.32M IDEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.65% of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LYV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -41,615 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,860,602 shares of LYV, with a total valuation of $666,795,212. Public Investment Fund (Investmen… meanwhile bought more LYV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $553,586,721 worth of shares.

Similarly, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… increased its Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares by 0.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,716,557 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 27,959 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $480,851,913. In the same vein, Select Equity Group LP increased its Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 473,342 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,349,658 shares and is now valued at $374,649,154. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.