Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)?

The shares of Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $30 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Homology Medicines Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Outperform the FIXX stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $34. Robert W. Baird was of a view that FIXX is Outperform in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that FIXX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.31.

The shares of the company added by 14.94% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.52 while ending the day at $15.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a -183.72% decline from the average session volume which is 0.37 million shares. FIXX had ended its last session trading at $13.32. Homology Medicines Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 13.70 FIXX 52-week low price stands at $11.05 while its 52-week high price is $24.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.78 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Homology Medicines Inc. generated 143.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.79%. Homology Medicines Inc. has the potential to record -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Citigroup also rated NIO as Downgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $4.30 suggesting that NIO could surge by 7.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.69% to reach $3.77/share. It started the day trading at $3.82 and traded between $3.40 and $3.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NIO’s 50-day SMA is 3.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.92. The stock has a high of $5.65 for the year while the low is $1.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 126.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.45%, as 130.97M FIXX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.09% of NIO Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 42.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 93.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more NIO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 373,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 101,744,131 shares of NIO, with a total valuation of $346,947,487. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,362,475 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NIO Limited shares by 1.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,719,580 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 404,238 shares of NIO Limited which are valued at $70,653,768. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NIO Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,256,317 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,546,410 shares and is now valued at $49,603,258. Following these latest developments, around 52.52% of NIO Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.