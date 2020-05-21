Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI), Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)?

The shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $65 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eldorado Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on July 24, 2019, to Neutral the ERI stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. Stifel was of a view that ERI is Buy in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Jefferies thinks that ERI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $33.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 419.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.31.

The shares of the company added by 8.66% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $29.7904 while ending the day at $31.25. During the trading session, a total of 10.26 million shares were traded which represents a -30.57% decline from the average session volume which is 7.86 million shares. ERI had ended its last session trading at $28.76. Eldorado Resorts Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 ERI 52-week low price stands at $6.02 while its 52-week high price is $70.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Eldorado Resorts Inc. generated 679.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -118.18%. Eldorado Resorts Inc. has the potential to record -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on August 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. It started the day trading at $0.40 and traded between $0.3411 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HJLI’s 50-day SMA is 0.3531 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6102. The stock has a high of $2.12 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 83820.78 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.98%, as 103,921 ERI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.64% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 189.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ACT Capital Management LLLP sold more HJLI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -77.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ACT Capital Management LLLP selling -260,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 75,000 shares of HJLI, with a total valuation of $30,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory … meanwhile bought more HJLI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Esfera Capital Gestión SGIIC SA decreased its Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares by 20.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,862 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,159 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. which are valued at $11,145. In the same vein, G1 Execution Services LLC decreased its Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 22,602 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,602 shares and is now valued at $9,041. Following these latest developments, around 22.44% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.