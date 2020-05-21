Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)?

The shares of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $29 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Crocs Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Buy the CROX stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Buy rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on February 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that CROX is Buy in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that CROX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 15, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 225.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.20.

The shares of the company added by 9.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $25.72 while ending the day at $27.30. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a 18.74% incline from the average session volume which is 1.79 million shares. CROX had ended its last session trading at $25.00. Crocs Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.82, with a beta of 1.82. Crocs Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CROX 52-week low price stands at $8.40 while its 52-week high price is $43.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Crocs Inc. generated 108.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Crocs Inc. has the potential to record 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) is now rated as Outperform. Citigroup also rated RE as Initiated on January 21, 2020, with its price target of $302 suggesting that RE could surge by 13.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $186.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.91% to reach $229.11/share. It started the day trading at $201.02 and traded between $188.32 and $199.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RE’s 50-day SMA is 185.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 244.52. The stock has a high of $294.31 for the year while the low is $157.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 737371.63 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.22%, as 761,115 CROX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.57% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.08, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 469.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -27,313 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,454,681 shares of RE, with a total valuation of $771,238,922. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $579,821,546 worth of shares.

Similarly, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its Everest Re Group Ltd. shares by 17.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,177,088 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 331,042 shares of Everest Re Group Ltd. which are valued at $376,919,245. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its Everest Re Group Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 98,239 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,101,769 shares and is now valued at $363,879,267. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Everest Re Group Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.