Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)?

The shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $10 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. MKM Partners was of a view that CHK is Sell in its latest report on February 28, 2020. Johnson Rice thinks that CHK is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 9 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $9.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.71.

The shares of the company added by 10.69% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.20 while ending the day at $13.25. During the trading session, a total of 2.2 million shares were traded which represents a -28.52% decline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. CHK had ended its last session trading at $11.97. CHK 52-week low price stands at $7.77 while its 52-week high price is $482.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $14.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chesapeake Energy Corporation generated 82.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$8.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 234.5%. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has the potential to record -77.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $112. Susquehanna also rated KEYS as Initiated on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $115 suggesting that KEYS could surge by 9.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $96.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.21% to reach $113.58/share. It started the day trading at $103.80 and traded between $97.99 and $102.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KEYS’s 50-day SMA is 91.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 97.19. The stock has a high of $110.00 for the year while the low is $71.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.53%, as 8.34M CHK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.47% of Keysight Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.69, while the P/B ratio is 6.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more KEYS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -116,444 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,068,291 shares of KEYS, with a total valuation of $2,038,778,520. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more KEYS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,400,803,715 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Keysight Technologies Inc. shares by 6.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,567,846 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -675,981 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. which are valued at $925,880,457. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Keysight Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 35,949 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,821,212 shares and is now valued at $756,858,685. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Keysight Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.