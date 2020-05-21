Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV), Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)?

The shares of Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on September 22, 2016. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $32 price target. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carriage Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barrington Research advised investors in its research note published on April 26, 2016, to Outperform the CSV stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on April 22, 2016. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on November 11, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Davenport was of a view that CSV is Buy in its latest report on September 23, 2008. Davenport thinks that CSV is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.85.

The shares of the company added by 22.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.30 while ending the day at $19.27. During the trading session, a total of 0.65 million shares were traded which represents a -195.06% decline from the average session volume which is 0.22 million shares. CSV had ended its last session trading at $15.79. Carriage Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $341.85 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.60, with a beta of 0.76. Carriage Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CSV 52-week low price stands at $13.54 while its 52-week high price is $28.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Carriage Services Inc. generated 0.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.43%. Carriage Services Inc. has the potential to record 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. It started the day trading at $2.69 and traded between $2.43 and $2.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTRH’s 50-day SMA is 1.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.99. The stock has a high of $7.59 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.67%, as 9.51M CSV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.23% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 519.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 583.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Luxor Capital Group LP bought more WTRH shares, increasing its portfolio by 618.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Luxor Capital Group LP purchasing 5,230,534 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,075,729 shares of WTRH, with a total valuation of $8,141,477.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Waitr Holdings Inc. shares by 7.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,595,124 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -273,966 shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. which are valued at $4,817,466. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Waitr Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 571,664 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,721,348 shares and is now valued at $3,646,606. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.