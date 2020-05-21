Is It Crazy To Buy ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) And CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)

The shares of ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ION Geophysical Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2018. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $35. Evercore ISI was of a view that IO is Outperform in its latest report on February 09, 2018. Cowen thinks that IO is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 0.40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $5.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.83.

The shares of the company added by 14.83% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.05 while ending the day at $2.40. During the trading session, a total of 0.68 million shares were traded which represents a 58.21% incline from the average session volume which is 1.63 million shares. IO had ended its last session trading at $2.09. IO 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $10.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ION Geophysical Corporation generated 42.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 275.76%. ION Geophysical Corporation has the potential to record -0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Dawson James also rated CVM as Initiated on March 02, 2015, with its price target of $3 suggesting that CVM could surge by 19.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.79% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.66 and traded between $14.05 and $14.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVM’s 50-day SMA is 12.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.21. The stock has a high of $18.00 for the year while the low is $3.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.21%, as 5.46M IO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.18% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 92.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CVM shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 215,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,055,666 shares of CVM, with a total valuation of $36,179,722. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CVM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,883,170 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.20% of CEL-SCI Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.