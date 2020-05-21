Is It Crazy To Buy China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) And WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $350.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.58.

The shares of the company added by 12.83% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.10 while ending the day at $2.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.52 million shares were traded which represents a -630.5% decline from the average session volume which is 0.21 million shares. CREG had ended its last session trading at $2.26. China Recycling Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CREG 52-week low price stands at $1.60 while its 52-week high price is $7.40.

The China Recycling Energy Corporation generated 16.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on November 10, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.71 and traded between $0.65 and $0.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WYY’s 50-day SMA is 0.4238 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3936. The stock has a high of $0.76 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 76398.85 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -51.46%, as 37,084 CREG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.05% of WidePoint Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 216.67, while the P/B ratio is 2.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 426.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.87%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 66.33% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nokomis Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,774,251 shares of WYY, with a total valuation of $5,620,670. Goldberg Capital Management meanwhile bought more WYY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,489,619 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its WidePoint Corporation shares by 7.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,838,256 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 125,084 shares of WidePoint Corporation which are valued at $808,833. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its WidePoint Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 43,385 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,547,173 shares and is now valued at $680,756. Following these latest developments, around 6.90% of WidePoint Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.